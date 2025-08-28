"Better days are behind him" - Chris Jericho could return to WWE in a new role in 2026, pitches wrestling veteran

Chris Jericho's potential return to WWE has become the talk of the town lately, as his AEW contract will expire at the end of the year. Recently, Dutch Mantell pitched a new role for Y2J if he returns to the Stamford-based promotion in 2026.

Ad

Chris Jericho's contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire sometime at the end of the year, and there's a possibility that Jericho might be heading to WWE in 2026. A recent report stated that talents within AEW believe The Lionhart will be done with the company and will head to the Stamford-based promotion in 2026.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran entertained the idea of Y2J leaving AEW and pitched that he should return to WWE in a new role, such as an agent, manager, or on-screen talent in the weekly product, as his best days are behind him as a performer.

Ad

Trending

"If it were me, I would be interested in him as an agent and/or a manager, or some kind of mouthpiece. In the ring, I think his better days are behind him, and I think we'll even tell you the same thing," Mantell said.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

Ex-WWE star thinks Chris Jericho might leave AEW

Chris Jericho spent over five years in the Jacksonville-based promotion and helped Tony Khan build AEW from scratch. While The Ocho has done it all in the promotion, it might be time for him to return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2026.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Richards stated that wrestlers like Jericho, Edge, Bret Hart, and more stars often take pride in their work over money. This could be one of the reasons Chris Jericho could end up leaving AEW, as fans no longer want him in the promotion.

Ad

"I think at this point, for [Chris] Jericho, he's made millions upon millions. Unless that offer is like another ten years and you're paid and you get to be in the office or you've an opportunity for more mainstream stuff... But Jericho, Edge, Christian, a lot of Canadian wrestlers, and Bret [Hart], they take pride and substance over the money," Richards said.

Ad

In April 2025, Chris Jericho dropped the ROH World Championship to Bandido, and it'll be interesting to see if he returns to WWE in 2026.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More