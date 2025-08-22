7-time world champion could be heading to WWE in 2026 - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 22, 2025 15:32 GMT
7-time world champion could be headed to WWE! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE has changed drastically under the Triple H-led creative regime, and a decorated name could be on the horizon to join the Stamford-based promotion in 2026.

In 2019, Chris Jericho signed a long-term deal with All Elite Wrestling and played an integral part in the promotion's growth as an alternative to WWE. It was recently reported that Jericho's contract with AEW will end at the end of 2025, with the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there are people in AEW who believe that the six-time WWE and one-time AEW World Champion will not return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and would start his journey in the Stamford-based promotion as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant.

However, the entire situation is in its early stages, and it might change in the coming months. The insider stated that people in both companies have heard about a potential move, but nothing significant has yet taken place. It'll be interesting to see if he returns to his former company for a final run.

Chris Jericho recently dropped a hint about a potential return to WWE

Chris Jericho was a major player in the Stamford-based promotion under the old regime for decades. Y2J has won six world championships in WWE and has multiple accolades under his belt as a performer. However, the old regime wasn't using him to his fullest, which eventually led him to explore options outside the promotion.

The multi-time world champion gave over five years of his career as an in-ring performer to AEW, and there's a chance he could be back in the Stamford-based promotion heading into WrestleMania 42. Recently, the 54-year-old veteran liked a post about the possibility of his return to Titanland.

In April 2025, Jericho had his last AEW match when he lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido. It'll be interesting to see if Chris Jericho returns to the Stamford-based promotion under the Triple H-led creative regime. A return at the Royal Rumble shouldn't come as a surprise, as he's previously returned to the promotion in a similar fashion.

