  • Chris Jericho quietly drops a major hint at his WWE return after 7 years

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 17, 2025 21:25 GMT
Jericho is currently on AEW
Jericho is currently on AEW's roster. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Chris Jericho dropped a subtle hint about a potential WWE return today on social media. The legend is currently a member of AEW's roster but has not been featured on television for a while.

Jericho has been a staple in All Elite Wrestling and became the inaugural AEW World Champion at All Out 2019. The veteran recently held the ROH World Championship but lost it to Bandido at AEW Dynasty 2025. Y2J has not been in action since the PPV earlier this year, but made some news for his actions today on social media.

Jericho took to Instagram to like a post about a potential WWE return after seven years, and you can check it out below.

Chris Jericho has accomplished a lot during his time in All Elite Wrestling. He was the leader of The Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society factions. The 54-year-old is also a former FTW Champion in the promotion.

Former WWE star claims Chris Jericho would always be over with wrestling fans

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently discussed Chris Jericho and praised the former champion as a performer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Jericho and noted that he has been successful in multiple eras. The former NWA Champion added that Chris Jericho would always be popular among wrestling fans, no matter what.

"He's in the running for one of the GOATs I would say in multiple different eras. Like, he’s such a pro, it’s not gonna bother him. If it did, he would never show it. He knows how to be unemotional, how to approach it from a business. He’s probably having fun with it and if you hear thousands of people chanting something in your direction, whether it’s negative because you’re a ‘pro wrestling bad guy,’ remember, or positive, you walk to the back saying ‘I know what I’m doing,’ and that’s being over. MF is over for sure and he always will be over," EC3 said .
Only time will tell if Chris Jericho decides to depart All Elite Wrestling and return to WWE down the line.

Edited by Robert Lentini
