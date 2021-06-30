Chris Jericho reveals his favourite title win from his wrestling career

Chris Jericho beat Hangman Page at All Out 2019 to become the first AEW World Champion. Jericho went on to form The Inner Circle on the first episode of AEW Dynamite.

On the latest edition of Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special, the former AEW World Champion was asked about his favourite title win of his career. The first match Jericho named was his WWE Undisputed Championship win in 2001.

Jericho then went on to say that winning the AEW World Championship and being the promotion's first world champion may be his favorite title win and explained why:

"The Undisputed Championship is one just because of the monumentalness of it but really honestly winning the AEW title for the first ever AEW World Championship because, and I say it all the time, when AEW started it was a gamble. People forget that. We started originally and we had an ad revenue share on TNT which means if we get ads we get a piece of it, not enough to sustain a company but we did such good ratings out of the gate that we signed the four-year extension for $175 million. A lot of that first three month period was built of the back of Chris Jericho and the feud I had with Kenny [Omega], Hangman [Page] going into the Cody feud and just the fact that we took a chance to make this company something special and it worked because of me and everybody else but it was on my shoulders and suddenly I was able to give some of it to Kenny, some of it to Hangman, some to Cody, some to The Bucks as they became more well known and then we brought in Mox and the Inner Circle became huge. Then Max [MJF] got more steam and Jungle Boy, darby, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, Shida and now we have this team of twenty backs to hold this company on, and the passion of Tony Khan."

Chris Jericho on why it was important that he was the first AEW World Champion

While discussing why his AEW World Championship win was the most important of his career, Chris Jericho also stressed why he was the best choice to be the first face of AEW.

Jericho said that he had the name recognition because of his storied career with WWE and WCW, something which Hangman Page, the man he beat to win the AEW World Championship, did not have at the time:

"All that stuff contributed to the reason why we're so successful but a lot of it started with me as the first AEW Champion and some people didn't like that at first but I think it was the way to go because I had the name value, people knew who I was. People may not have known who Hangman Page was so I think it really made a difference and I'm proud of that."

Chris Jericho is set to be on commentary for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite as Sammy Guevara finally gets his hands on MJF.

