Former WWE star defends AEW's Chris Jericho: "He will always be over" (Exclusive)

Chris Jericho has been with All Elite Wrestling ever since they were founded. He was the company's first-ever world champion and is held in high regard by his peers and veterans alike.

Even though The Ocha is a legend, in recent months, he has faced a lot of criticism. According to many fans, he does not like it when the limelight is not on him. Furthermore, he has been accused of not pushing or putting over younger talent due to his ego. Nevertheless, he is still respected by veterans and several other pro wrestlers. One of the reigning ROH World Champion's well-wishers is former WWE star, EC3.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, he defended the former AEW World Champion. According to him, Jericho will always be over, no matter what.

"He's in the running for one of the GOATs I would say in multiple different eras. Like, he’s such a pro, it’s not gonna bother him. If it did, he would never show it. He knows how to be unemotional, how to approach it from a business. He’s probably having fun with it and if you hear thousands of people chanting something in your direction, whether it’s negative because you’re a ‘pro wrestling bad guy,’ remember, or positive, you walk to the back saying ‘I know what I’m doing,’ and that’s being over. MF is over for sure and he always will be over," said the former WWE star. [From 3:04 to 3:50]

Vince Russo believes that "Please retire" chants will not bother Chris Jericho

WWE veteran Vince Russo was one of the guests in the above-mentioned The Wrestling Outlaws episode. According to him, Y2J is a true professional, and the "Please retire" chants will not bother him in the least.

"Chris is a pro through and through, that crowd ain’t gonna bother him. It’s just the environment," said Russo.

Chris Jericho is currently the leader of The Learning Tree faction, whose other members include Bryan Keith and Big Bill.

