EC3 says 82-year-old WWE legend has "lost his identity" (Exclusive)

EC3 is well aware of how brutal the wrestling business can be—especially for those no longer in the spotlight. He revealed that an 82-year-old legend's conversation with him gave him the impression that his identity was lost.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed the WWE Hall of Fame with ex-writer Vince Russo and former superstar EC3. The two men are all too familiar with how harsh the wrestling business can be for the older, retired superstars.

When Vince Russo narrated a story of his last conversation with "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, who expressed to Russo that he didn't think anybody remembered him, EC3 said that he had recently spoken to 82-year-old legend Ken Patera, who appeared to have lost his identity.

"I met Ken Patera six months ago at a show, and I had that same sort of feeling - like he lost his identity or something. It's like no matter how much you want this, if you go all the way, great, but for your own sanity, have something else you love. Because when this is bad, it's the worst, and I learned that a little late, but at the same time, I'm writing a book - doing something. Find something that you love, even like." (2:49-3:31)

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 revealed he was depressed after signing a major contract

EC3 went on to become an NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joining a prestigious lineage of superstars and legends. Everything seemed to be going well for him, but he revealed why a contract signing made him feel depressed.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 shared why the guaranteed contract with NWA made him more depressed:

"Signing a deal, like with guarantee that's very fair to me, it depressed me because I am like, whoa, this is it. And it doesn't matter what I do. I mean, personally, I am not going to mail it in... I hated it. Like I was literally depressed being given a bunch of money because I just knew that's it for that." [10:23 onwards]

It's a classic conundrum for a non-WWE/AEW wrestler. On one hand, a guaranteed contract could make a major difference in one's life. In the independent circuit, the lack of a guarantee means no stable or fixed income, but achieving success could lead to a massive potential upside.

