Former WWE star says he was depressed after signing a major deal (Exclusive)

Landing a good contract is generally a happy event for any wrestler, whether in WWE or elsewhere. However, one particular star seemingly faced issues even after signing a lucrative deal with a pro wrestling brand.

Ad

The star in question in EC3, who previously had worked in WWE as well. He appeared under the name Derrick Bateman, engaging with stars like Drew McIntyre back in 2009. After some time away from the company, he returned in 2018, where he faced stars like Dean Ambrose after being called up to the main roster. Eventually, he made his way to NWA, where he became a world champion.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about how he felt depressed despite having a guaranteed contract with NWA because he did not feel like he was pushing himself if he had a steady income without consequence.

Ad

Trending

"Signing a deal, like with guarantee that's very fair to me, it depressed me because I am like, whoa, this is it. And it doesn't matter what I do. I mean, personally, I am not going to mail it in... I hated it. Like I was literally depressed being given a bunch of money because I just knew that's it for that." [10:23 onwards]

Ad

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The former WWE star also talked about recent rumors

EC3 talked about certain rumors making the rounds right now in the pro wrestling community, which allege that benefits for WWE employees have been reduced.

During the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about how it may just be overblown rumors. He said:

"I don't know if there is off-sites or they have to show up or practice or train, but I can't imagine the workload being any more than it has ever been considering what WWE Superstars used to have to go through to be on the road, with like 4 days on 2 days home, barely one of them is doing your laundry and unpacking your bag and maybe sleeping. I mean, it sounds like hearsay and gaga nonsense." [1:15 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen if these rumors will be proven true in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback