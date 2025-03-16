"Sounds like hearsay" - Veteran shuts down disturbing backstage rumors about WWE (Exclusive)

Recent rumors about backstage issues in WWE have generated significant buzz in the pro wrestling community. However, according to a veteran, these rumors may just be exaggerated.

The veteran in question is EC3, who had a brief stint in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, rumors about significantly fewer benefits for employees have been making the rounds. According to reports, complimentary live show tickets and a 15% discount for employees when purchasing company stocks have apparently been done away with, as well as a point system that served as an incentive.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 expressed his belief that these rumors may be overblown. He said:

"I don't know if there is off-sites or they have to show up or practice or train, but I can't imagine the workload being any more than it has ever been considering what WWE Superstars used to have to go through to be on the road, with like 4 days on 2 days home, barely one of them is doing your laundry and unpacking your bag and maybe sleeping. I mean, it sounds like hearsay and gaga nonsense." [1:15 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

A WWE Hall of Famer has a similar opinion

Teddy Long was also asked to comment on the topic, to which he responded similarly to EC3.

While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his surprise upon hearing the rumors. He stated:

"It's 2025. A lot of things in the world have changed, a lot of companies are lucky, and I don't want anyone to take this wrong, they are lucky to even get a raise because there's so many companies now that are making a lot of money but they are not taking care of their employees in terms of even close to living raises. I know several people, contacts that I have in WWE very, very, very well, and we talk business, they haven't complained, they said they still love their job, the company is doing great. So, I don't know where this came out of," he said. [1:11 - 1:52]

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen whether any new information will emerge about this matter in the future.

