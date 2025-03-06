Backstage update on WWE morale after reported issues (Exclusive)

WWE's popularity has been at an all-time high under Triple H's creative leadership. However, several rumors suggest some of the company's employees are allegedly unhappy due to heavy workload and less pay. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on these rumors.

According to a recent report by Wrestlenomics, several employees within WWE have allegedly expressed their frustration due to supposedly lesser paychecks and more work. The report highlighted that the employees' morale has been down since the company merged with UFC under the TKO Group Holdings. Despite the Stamford-based promotion's business being at an all-time high, many believe they are being undervalued by the company.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter about his thoughts on these rumors. Apter highlighted how several big companies were making a lot of money in recent times, but have seemingly failed to take care of their employees.

The wrestling veteran added that he had several contacts within WWE, with whom he talks business and none of them have complained about their job.

"It's 2025. A lot of things in the world have changed, a lot of companies are lucky, and I don't want anyone to take this wrong, they are lucky to even get a raise because there's so many companies now that are making a lot of money but they are not taking care of their employees in terms of even close to living raises. I know several people, contacts that I have in WWE very, very, very well, and we talk business, they haven't complained, they said they still love their job, the company is doing great. So, I don't know where this came out of," he said. [1:11 - 1:52]

Triple H recently sent a message about a new WWE show's debut

After the huge success and increasing popularity of NXT, World Wrestling Entertainment is now looking to add another developmental show, called Evolve. In this show, athletes will get an opportunity to compete for a chance to sign with one of the company's three brands.

Triple H recently took to X/Twitter to send a message ahead of Evolve's debut. The Game hyped up the show, highlighting that it would be available internationally on YouTube.

"Everything in the industry must evolve. Watch these athletes turning their dreams into a reality. #WWEEvolve premieres TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @Tubi in the U.S. and @YouTube internationally," wrote Triple H.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for its latest show.

