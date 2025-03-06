  • home icon
  • Triple H sends an important message ahead of huge WWE show debuting

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 06, 2025 00:53 GMT
Triple H made a big announcement (Image via WWE.com)
Triple H took to social media to send out a message to the WWE Universe ahead of the debut of a new show. The show will feature developmental athletes competing for a chance to make it in the juggernaut of professional wrestling.

It's called WWE Evolve, and the premiere is set for March 5. It will air every Wednesday night, competing directly with AEW Dynamite. Fans from outside the US can watch the show every week for free on the company's official YouTube account.

Ahead of the show's debut, Triple H took to X to share that everything in the industry must evolve. He urged fans to watch the athletes turning their dreams into a reality.

"Everything in the industry must evolve. Watch these athletes turning their dreams into a reality. #WWEEvolve premieres TONIGHT at 8pm ET on @Tubi in the U.S. and @YouTube internationally," wrote Triple H.

You can check out the tweet below:

Some of the names featured in the trailer are recognizable to members of the WWE Universe, especially those who watch NXT. Oro Mensah, Wendy Choo, and Brinley Reece were the NXT stars showcased in the trailer. Some of the other names were WWE ID talent, including Zayda Steel.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
