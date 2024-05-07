3 AEW stars who could join Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree

Chris Jericho has started a new stable called the Learning Tree, and he has wasted no time in trying to make it work. He even defeated Hook to become the new AEW FTW Champion, which has added a bit more gloss to his new gimmick.

Just like every other faction he has created, Jericho is the center of attention and has wasted no time trying to recruit stars. The first member of the Learning Tree was none other than Big Bill. He got in after publicly asking Jericho to take him, and they look like they are starting yet another strong faction.

In this article, we will examine three other AEW stars who could join Chris Jericho’s new faction.

#3. Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara has always been by Jericho’s side. From the Inner Circle to the Jericho Appreciation Society, he has been alongside The Ocho. Now, as the master is about to start a new faction, it might be the right time to call someone he knows.

Guevara would be the perfect foil for Jericho. Given that he has been missing for a long time, returning to the Learning Tree’s faction will be the best option for the Spanish star.

#2. Jake Hager

Like Guevara, Jake Hager knows Chris Jericho very well. Similarly to Sammy, he has been missing in action for the last few months and has completely gone off the boil.

As a new member of the Learning Tree and with Big Bill by his side, Hager could reinvent his character and become relevant again. As part of the stable, he could also get a much needed singles push that his career so desperately needs.

#1. Hook should join forces with Chris Jericho

This could surprise a few fans here, but Hook could be the perfect candidate to join the Learning Tree and learn from Chris Jericho. Since he lost his FTW Title to the former WWE Superstar, Hook has been on the periphery.

Also, joining Jericho’s stable would mean he could turn heel, which could complement his gimmick and enhance his character. He could later spread out his wings and go on a single run, but at this point, joining the Learning Tree looks like the best option for Hook.