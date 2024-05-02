Chris Jericho officially recruits 37-year-old former WWE Superstar to his new AEW faction

Chris Jericho has officially recruited the first star into his new faction. The Ocho has been rechristened as the Learning Tree and is starting to make waves again.

He has finally brought in the 37-year-old former WWE star Big Bill (FKA W. Morrissey) into his new faction. Bill has been trying to get Jericho's attention for the past few weeks, and he has finally succeeded.

In a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on Rampage, Bill revealed that he had all the necessary tools to be a big star and was only missing the proper guidance.

He then called out The Ocho to mentor him, and out came Chris Jericho, much to the delight of the hometown crowd and Bill. He then looked at the big man and said that he had been impressed with what he had seen so far and that he was ready to take him into the Jericho vortex.

That announcement delighted Big Bill, who promised Jericho he would not regret this decision and would not let him down. This should be the start of a push that the former AEW tag team champion desperately needs.

