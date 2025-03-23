WWE veteran calls out fans for embarrassing incident towards Chris Jericho, did it bother the AEW star? (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is the reigning Ring of Honor World Champion. He is one of the biggest names in All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan has immense faith in him. Additionally, he is the leader of The Learning Tree faction, whose members are Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Recently, wrestling veteran Vince Russo called out fans for an embarrassing moment featuring Y2J.

Long-time professional wrestling fans are aware of The Ocho's legacy. In the WWE, he held the World Heavyweight Championship thrice and the Intercontinental Championship a staggering nine times. He was the inaugural AEW World Champion and has been with the Jacksonville-based company since its inception. Interestingly, in recent months, he has faced quite a lot of criticism.

Many fans believe that the 54-year-old is addicted to the limelight and does not put over young stars. Furthermore, fans in the arena once chanted "Please retire" when he was in the squared circle. An incident like this is embarrassing for any professional wrestler. However, on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaw, WWE veteran Vince Russo said stuff like this never has and will never bother Y2J.

"Chris is a pro through and through that crowd ain’t gonna bother him. It’s just the environment. We allow the tail to wag the dog. And that’s the way it is. You used to own that crowd and have them right here. And they would do whatever you wanted them to do. I mean we saw what happened with Charlotte a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. That’s ridiculous. You got a pro in the ring trying to do a job and we’re just going to carry on like freaking idiots? That’s embarrassing man," said Russo. [From 02:06 to 03:02]

Check out the video below:

Former WWE star Chris Jericho says it is "fun" to listen to "please retire" chants

Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet of Insight. In this conversation, Jericho revealed that he was optimistic about the "please retire" chants. Interestingly, he said that he had fun listening to them:

"I’ve got the mic. You can’t heckle somebody when the guy has the louder voice. So, yeah, the please retire was a good one. That was fun," said Y2J. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Chris Jericho is currently in a rivalry with AEW stars Bandido and Gravity.

