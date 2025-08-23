Chris Jericho could leave AEW in the coming months for one major reason, says ex-WWE star

Chris Jericho has become the talk of the town, as there's a possibility for a WWE return in the coming months. Meanwhile, Stevie Richards thinks Y2J could leave AEW before the end of the year for one major reason.
Chris Jericho was the backbone of All Elite Wrestling, as he was the inaugural AEW World Heavyweight Champion. However, fans began to turn on the 54-year-old veteran in the years that followed, as many accused him of stealing the spotlight from other stars and burying younger talent in the promotion.
While these allegations and theories don't hold value, Jericho might not be a fan of the go-away heat he's had lately. Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the WWE veteran said pride and substance in wrestling are something a lot of Canadian wrestlers take seriously over money. Richards gave examples of Edge, Christian, and Bret Hart and thinks The Lionhart would leave AEW, as he's accomplished almost everything, and fans aren't too keen on seeing him.
"I think at this point, for [Chris] Jericho, he's made millions upon millions. Unless that offer is like another ten years and you're paid and you get to be in the office or you've an opportunity for more mainstream stuff... But Jericho, Edge, Christian, a lot of Canadian wrestlers, and Bret [Hart], they take pride and substance over the money," Richards said.
People within AEW think Chris Jericho will leave for WWE - Reports
Chris Jericho spent over five years as a performer in All Elite Wrestling and helped the promotion from the ground up when he signed with the company in 2019. After donning different gimmicks and winning championships, Jericho has done it all in Tony Khan's promotion.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), people within AEW think The Lionhart will not return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and would eventually return to WWE when the company hosts its annual Royal Rumble event next year.
In the past, Jericho had made his return to the WWE product by entering the gimmick match as a surprise entrant. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the multi-time World Champion in the coming months.
