Mercedes Mone to pull off a massive twist by forming new faction in AEW? Exploring the possibility

Mercedes Mone is thriving in AEW. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion and holds eight additional titles across various promotions, like the CMLL World Women's Championship, the Undisputed British Women's Championship, the DW Women's Championship, and more. In the past, Mercedes Mone dropped hints of forming and leading a faction. When she was wrestling in World Wonder Ring Stardom, she stated on X that The Renegade Twins (Charlette and Robyn Renegade) were perfect candidates for her stable. Interestingly, her dream might come true soon. On this week's AEW September to Remember TV special, Robyn Renegade will lock horns with former women's champion Riho. The latter is going to challenge the CEO for the TBS Title at All Out 2025. At the Wednesday night event, the Japanese star could be brutally attacked by Robyn, Charlette, and Mone. The champion could then take a microphone and announce that the trio is there to take over the company. If this potential group is formed at September to Remember, there is a strong possibility that they will interfere during the TBS Title match and cost Riho. Everything is just speculation at this point. Only time will tell if Mone will get companions or not. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette can't stand Mercedes Mone Jim Cornette has expressed his hatred for Mercedes Mone several times. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE personality called the CEO a rotten actress and physically unimpressive. &quot;She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive, she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing.&quot; he said. It is unlikely that Cornette will ever develop a liking for the former Sasha Banks. Nonetheless, Tony Khan has immense faith in her and sees her as a top star.