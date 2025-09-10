"Your services are no longer needed" - AEW has buried popular star after loss to Mercedes Mone, says WWE veteran

AEW star Mercedes Mone has managed to stay at the top of the women's division by picking up another win on the recent edition of Dynamite. Along with dominating the locker room, she also holds nine championships. She recently defended her TBS Championship against new All Elite star Alex Windsor.

Ad

The Iron Willed has delivered some top-notch performances in AEW so far. She was enraged when The CEO made comments about her partner, Will Ospreay's health, and therefore challenged for the TBS Championship. After a vicious bout, Mercedes Mone picked up a victory over Alex. Following the match, Riho returned and chased the multi-champion.

While speaking on the Experience, Jim Cornette said that Alex Windsor looked weak in the entire story, as she didn't ambush Mercedes, but Riho did in a very short time.

Ad

Trending

"So, the ultimate indignity, Windsor gets beaten clean. She gets disrespected. She gets her a** beaten in a fight that she started, and then she gets saved by a joke wrestler that's half her size, and the girl that she couldn't beat in 20 minutes gets her a** kicked in 30 seconds by this goddamn midget. Thank you for coming, Alex Windsor. Your services are no longer required. That's why nobody gets over in this company," he said.

Ad

Ad

Another veteran agrees with Jim Cornette's opinion regarding Mercedes Mone

The CEO has been a polarizing figure since becoming All Elite. Jim Cornette recently criticized the TBS Champion for her in-ring skills.

While speaking on Story Time, Dutch Mantell said that he agreed with Jim and believed that Mercedes Mone isn't very talented.

"Well, I'm agreeing with him. She's collecting all these belts as a backdrop, and no, she is not that talented, and forget a mic, I don't think she can talk to save her life," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what is next for Mercedes and Alex in AEW.

Please credit The Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More