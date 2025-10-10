  • home icon
Best Wishes To AEW President Tony Khan

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 10, 2025 17:35 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the CEO of AEW (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Tony Khan is a well-known figure in the world of professional wrestling. He just celebrated a special day today.

Tony Khan was responsible for the formation of AEW. Since the company's inception, he has acted as a recruiter, booker, and CEO while also being involved in the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team and Fulham FC. Under Tony's leadership, AEW has grown to become the second-largest wrestling promotion in the world in just six years.

The AEW boss just turned 43 years old. As a result, All Elite Wrestling's social media posted a birthday message for the company's CEO.

"Happy Birthday to #AEW President, CEO & GM @TonyKhan!"

Check out his tweet here:

Tony Khan called Jon Moxley one of the most important stars in AEW

Jon Moxley has been an instrumental part of the AEW roster ever since he joined the company. He has featured prominently on TV every week. The Purveyor of Violence has been Tony's go-to guy every time the AEW boss needed someone to carry the company. The four-time AEW World Champion has been on top of the men's division for the past couple of years.

During a recent interview with 3NTWrestling, Tony acknowledged Jon Moxley's importance in AEW. He said that everybody has so much respect for the Purveyor of Violence. He also noted the role Mox plays backstage.

"Everybody in AEW has so much respect for Jon Moxley. He arrived in AEW as a huge star. And since we started AEW, he’s been the most consistent presence on the show week in, week out on all of our shows. Since day one, Jon has been one of the most important stars in AEW. But backstage, also one of the most important people in AEW," Tony Khan said.

Jon Moxley is set to face Darby Allin in an I Quit Match at WrestleDream 2025.

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
