7-time WWE champion has been one of the most important stars in AEW, says Tony Khan

Several former WWE stars are currently under AEW's banner. Wrestlers such as Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks), Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, Bobby Lashley, and more have been thriving in All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, Tony Khan is quite dependent on these names. One of Tony Khan's most trusted names is seven-time WWE champion, Jon Moxley. The former Dean Ambrose was signed to the rival company from 2011 to 2019. He is one of the biggest names in All Elite Wrestling, having held the promotion's world title four times. Additionally, he is the leader of The Death Riders. In a recent interview with 3NTWrestling, the 43-year-old showered The Purveyor of Violence with praise. He called Moxley one of the most important people in the company. &quot;Everybody in AEW has so much respect for Jon Moxley. He arrived in AEW as a huge star. And since we started AEW, he’s been the most consistent presence on the show week in, week out on all of our shows. Since day one, Jon has been one of the most important stars in AEW. But backstage, also one of the most important people in AEW.&quot; said Tony Khan. Jon Moxley is just 39 years old and has a lengthy career ahead. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him. Former WWE star Jon Moxley reveals that keeps him up at night Four-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was interviewed by Josh Guttman of Knockturnal earlier this year. In this conversation, he revealed that many AEW stars will never reach their true potential, and this keeps him up at night. &quot;The kind of s*** that keeps me up at night is the thought of guys and girls at All Elite Wrestling that, a few years pass and whatever, and you realize they never saw the potential in themselves. That's the kind of s*** that keeps me up at night.&quot; said the former WWE star. [H/T: The Takedown] Jon Moxley is going to lock horns with Darby Allin in a &quot;I Quit&quot; match at WrestleDream. The pay-per-view will take place on October 18, 2025.