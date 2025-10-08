"A future Death Rider," "Is this really necessary?" - Fans erupt after major star is seemingly expected to jump ship from WWE to AEW

Throughout the years, AEW has signed several former WWE stars. Names such as Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, and more, who were once major names for World Wrestling Entertainment. They are now the lifeblood of the Jacksonville-based company. Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is no longer under WWE's banner. His contract recently expired, and he chose not to re-sign. He was in the Stamford-based company for six years, and fans have fond memories of his time there. Interestingly, The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez believe that the 41-year-old is headed to AEW. Fans on X reacted to this speculation with both optimism and negativity. Some find him immensely talented and believe he will be successful in a faction like The Death Riders or The Don Callis Family. However, others believe that his move to All Elite Wrestling will be futile. See their reactions below: Fans react to the speculation of Santos Escobar joining All Elite Wrestling. (Images via @DrainBamager X) Fans react to the speculation of Santos Escobar joining All Elite Wrestling. (Images via @DrainBamager X) Santos Escobar joined WWE in 2019. His time in NXT was memorable. However, his main roster run was underwhelming. He held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship once. Former WWE star Santos Escobar on working with Rey MysterioSantos Escobar got the opportunity to work with wrestling legend Rey Mysterio during his time in the Stamford-based company. In a 2024 conversation with Manchester World, the Mexican star said that he felt honored to travel and learn from the former world champion. &quot;It was an honor. It was a year of changing and traveling with Rey Mysterio. Long hours on the road just talking, learning and listening. He’s a beautiful person and an amazing performer. To have the opportunity to be with him was a gift.” said Escobar. [H/T: Manchester World]Only time will tell what the future holds for Santos Escobar. It will be interesting to see him sign with AEW.