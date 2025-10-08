WWE star walks out mid-match; seemingly furious after being 'abandoned'

A WWE star walked out during his match tonight. He was furious after what happened earlier in the bout.Two weeks ago on WWE NXT, Trick Williams faced Oba Femi in a title vs. title match with several TNA stars at ringside. During the match, Trick slapped Mike Santana, who was on commentary. This sparked an all-out brawl between stars from both companies. As a result, Ava and Santino Marella announced a special show called Showdown, which will feature two Survivor Series-style matches—one for the men and one for the women.For the men's match, Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and Myles Borne represented Team NXT while Mike Santana, Moose, Leon Slater, and Frankie Kazarian represented Team TNA. TNA got off to a hot start and took an early lead after eliminating Myles Borne and then Je'Von Evans. Later in the match, Trick Williams went to tag in Ricky Saints, who was busy fighting with Frankie Kazarian outside the ring. Moments later, Ricky forcefully tagged himself into the match. However, when Ricky wanted to tag out of the match, Trick refused and just walked away from the ring, leaving Ricky all by himself.Trick Williams' decision put WWE NXT at a massive disadvantageWith Myles Borne and Je'Von Evans already eliminated from the match, it all came down to Trick Williams and Ricky Saints. On the other hand, Team TNA hadn't lost a member yet.Therefore, with Trick walking out on his partner and team, Ricky Saints will now have to face all four members of Team TNA, all on his own. These odds have never been beaten before. Hence, Trick's decision to walk out on his team put NXT at a massive disadvantage.It will be interesting to see if Ricky Saints will be able to overcome such odds and win tonight on the WWE NXT Showdown.