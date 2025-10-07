3 ways AEW can bring in Santos Escobar

By Karan Raj
Published Oct 07, 2025 18:07 GMT
Santos Escobar [Image taken via WWE.com]
Santos Escobar's WWE contract expired today, and there is heavy speculation that the Mexican wrestler is headed to AEW.

Santos Escobar signed a contract with WWE as a promising young talent back in August 2019 and made his NXT debut in February 2020, a brand where he gained prominence. Performing under the ring name of El Hijo del Fantasma, Escobar won his first title in the Stamford-based promotion, the NXT Cruiserweight Title. A few years later, Escobar made his main roster debut on SmackDown and saw TV time as part of the factions Latino World Order and New Legado Del Fantasma.

However, during his six years at WWE, the 41-year-old failed to attract enough attention and decided not to re-sign with the company after his contract expired today. Now, Escobar is strongly linked to a move to AEW, and amid these rumors, we're examining three ways Tony Khan could bring him into his promotion.

#3. Tony Khan could have him join LFI

La Facción Ingobernable is a prominent faction in AEW, with rising stars such as Rush, Dralistico, Sammy Guevara, and the Beast Mortos as its members. However, the faction seems to be missing a leader. Many expected that void to be filled by the recently returned Andrade, but with El Idolo joining hands with the Don Callis Family, Escobar could be the perfect candidate. To make things even more interesting, not long after Escobar's WWE exit was confirmed, Rush posted on X suggesting Escobar might join the group.

Given Escobar's experience as a former head of two heel factions in Legado Del Fantasma and New Legado Del Fantasma in the WWE, the Mexican star could fit the role perfectly, adding a new dynamic to AEW's villainous group and giving that group the push it needs.

#2. Santos Escobar might join the growing Don Callis Family

Don Callis has been on a mission to bring top stars of the industry into his group, the Don Callis Family. The faction already includes notable names like Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and the more recently added Wardlow and Andrade, among others. However, Wardlow's re-injury has seemingly opened up a slot that Santos Escobar could fill.

Moreover, Escobar's past ties to AAA and Lucha Libre create new opportunities for the Don Callis Family to expand and dominate beyond AEW. The veteran manager is not the type to let go of such prospects easily.

#1. Santos Escobar debuts as a face in AEW; feuds with Andrade

Much like Andrade, Escobar failed to create any impact in WWE, and now he appears to be heading down the same path as El Idolo, as he's likely on his way to joining AEW. While many might expect them to either team up or avoid each other in the promotion, there is a high chance that Tony Khan will bring Escobar in as a direct rival to Andrade.

In WWE, Escobar and Andrade have a history, and one of their most recent matches was a singles contest for the No. 1 Contender's spot for the United States title, in which they stole the show. Upon his debut, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion could turn face and back up Andrade's enemy, Kenny Omega, and establish himself as a different kind of threat to the 35-year-old, reigning their rivalry.

Edited by Karan Raj
