"It hurts" - Wardlow sends heartbreaking message after being removed from AEW TV again due to injury

Wardlow has recently sent out a heart-wrenching message on social media following his hiatus from AEW. This comes amidst his recovery from yet another major injury.At Forbidden Door one and a half months ago, Mr. Mayhem made his long-awaited return after more than a year. He was revealed as the newest member of the Don Callis Family, and he made a statement by attacking Swerve Strickland. Unfortunately, reports came in after it was revealed that he had sustained a torn pectoral muscle. It was not revealed when the injury occurred.Wardlow has not been seen in any capacity since that week. Earlier tonight, he took to social media and reacted to highlights of his match with Brian Cage for the TNT Championship in 2022. He mentioned how he missed being able to compete in matches like such.See his post below.&quot;Damn. I’m so strong, and big, and agile, and athletic, and good looking… shout out BC, loved this one. Miss this so damn much it hurts&quot; Wardlow posted.Interestingly, he and Brian Cage are now members of the Don Callis Family. Unfortunately, both are out of action due to serious injuries. Tony Khan debunked a major rumor regarding Wardlow's creative plansFollowing his return to AEW, reports came in about how the former TNT Champion would have been the next challenger for 'Hangman' Adam Page if he hadn't been injured. It was mentioned how Page's match with Kyle Fletcher at All Out was a pivot from the original plans.During the media call following the pay-per-view, Tony Khan revealed that this report was false. He mentioned how there were other big plans in store for Wardlow and that he was looking forward to his return.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKTony Khan said that a report about Wardlow challenging for the AEW World Championship at All Out was inaccurate, and he gave credit to @SeanRossSapp for retracting it. He added that whoever told Sean the story should stay out of the wrestling business 💀 He said it is true thatDespite losing another member due to injury, the Don Callis Family does not look fazed and is arguably the most stacked faction in the industry today. They have added the likes of Andrade and El Clon, and their firepower is currently unmatched. It is only a matter of time before the group gets their hand on more championship gold.