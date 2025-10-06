  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "It hurts" - Wardlow sends heartbreaking message after being removed from AEW TV again due to injury

"It hurts" - Wardlow sends heartbreaking message after being removed from AEW TV again due to injury

By Enzo Curabo
Published Oct 06, 2025 00:55 GMT
Wardlow is back on the injury block after his long-awaited return [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Wardlow is back on the injury block after his long-awaited return [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Wardlow has recently sent out a heart-wrenching message on social media following his hiatus from AEW. This comes amidst his recovery from yet another major injury.

Ad

At Forbidden Door one and a half months ago, Mr. Mayhem made his long-awaited return after more than a year. He was revealed as the newest member of the Don Callis Family, and he made a statement by attacking Swerve Strickland. Unfortunately, reports came in after it was revealed that he had sustained a torn pectoral muscle. It was not revealed when the injury occurred.

Wardlow has not been seen in any capacity since that week. Earlier tonight, he took to social media and reacted to highlights of his match with Brian Cage for the TNT Championship in 2022. He mentioned how he missed being able to compete in matches like such.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

See his post below.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"Damn. I’m so strong, and big, and agile, and athletic, and good looking… shout out BC, loved this one. Miss this so damn much it hurts" Wardlow posted.
Ad

Interestingly, he and Brian Cage are now members of the Don Callis Family. Unfortunately, both are out of action due to serious injuries.

Tony Khan debunked a major rumor regarding Wardlow's creative plans

Following his return to AEW, reports came in about how the former TNT Champion would have been the next challenger for 'Hangman' Adam Page if he hadn't been injured. It was mentioned how Page's match with Kyle Fletcher at All Out was a pivot from the original plans.

Ad

During the media call following the pay-per-view, Tony Khan revealed that this report was false. He mentioned how there were other big plans in store for Wardlow and that he was looking forward to his return.

Despite losing another member due to injury, the Don Callis Family does not look fazed and is arguably the most stacked faction in the industry today. They have added the likes of Andrade and El Clon, and their firepower is currently unmatched. It is only a matter of time before the group gets their hand on more championship gold.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications