WWE confirms former champion's exit

WWE has lost a few names heading into Crown Jewel in Perth. Recently, the company made a noticeable change on its website, which confirms Santos Escobar's exit from the promotion.
WWE often moves a superstar's profile to the alumni section of the roster page when they are either released or decide not to sign a new contract with the promotion. A while back, Karrion Kross and Scarlett's profiles were removed from the current roster page when the real-life couple didn't get a new contract.
Santos Escobar has lately been the talk of the town, as he was reportedly given a new deal with higher pay but refused to sign it. Today, WWE confirmed Escobar's fate as he was moved to the alumni section of the roster page, which confirms his exit from the promotion following a six-year run under two different regimes.
Escobar is a former Cruiserweight Champion. He won the gold after it was moved to the developmental brand.
What's next for Santos Escobar following WWE exit?
Santos Escobar once ruled the cruiserweight division alongside Legado Del Fantasma on the developmental brand. The 41-year-old star became the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion and conquered the division before losing the title to Kushida on an episode of NXT.
Escobar moved to the main roster and showcased promise when Legado Del Fantasma debuted on Friday Night SmackDown under Triple H's creative leadership. The group also became the key behind the Latino World Order's revival as Rey Mysterio asked them to join the group.
While Escobar had an interesting story from 2022 to 2024, the creative team shifted its focus to push Angel and Berto as a tag team in the industry. The duo also captured the AAA World Tag Team Championship as their leader took a backseat.
According to the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Santos Escobar could be heading to AEW in the coming weeks, as many expect him to join the promotion. A week ago, Andrade, following his release, returned to AEW and joined The Don Callis Family.