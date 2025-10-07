Top star could be heading to AEW following WWE exit - Reports

WWE, under TKO's ownership and Triple H's creative leadership, has seen drastic changes, which have indirectly affected the audience. Recently, a report suggests that a top name could be heading to AEW.

Ad

A while back, it was reported that Santos Escobar's contract had ended, and he rejected the new offer with a higher salary due to creative dissatisfaction. The 41-year-old star is now a free agent in the industry, and Escobar can sign with the promotion of his choosing whenever he wants.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the insider stated that the company expected him to leave for a while, which is why they moved him away from Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo on the weekly product. Moreover, the insider provided an insight into Escobar's future.

Ad

Trending

The report further added that the insider knows people from the promotion who believe Santos Escobar could be heading to AEW, as some expect the move. Earlier this month, Andrade El Idolo appeared on All Elite Wrestling, and there's a possibility that Escobar could also head to Tony Khan's promotion in the coming weeks.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Santos Escobar never won a title on WWE's main roster

In 2019, Santos Escobar signed with WWE and started his journey under Vince McMahon's regime. He made his debut a few months later under a mask and eventually became Santos Escobar after he won the Cruiserweight Champion and created Legado Del Fantasma. After holding the belt for over 300 days, he lost it to Kushida and spent his time in the mid-card division.

Ad

In 2022, he was moved to WWE's main roster and joined WWE SmackDown alongside Legado Del Fantasma with Zelina Vega as a new member. Later, he helped Rey Mysterio review the Latino World Order with his group during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

In 2023, he came close to the United States Championship, but never won the title. In November 2023, he turned on Rey Mysterio, left the Latino World Order, and reformed Legado Del Fantasma on the main roster with new members and a returning Elektra Lopez.

Ad

He remained the leader of Legado Del Fantasma and pushed Angel and Berto to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Escobar's run with the promotion came to an end recently, and he never won a title on WWE's main roster before his exit from the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?