Best wishes to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett

AEW veteran Jeff Jarrett has been a huge help to the company over the years. He serves as the Director of Business Development. He has also been wrestling in the ring while handling his backstage roles. Before joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, he also contributed to major promotions like WWE and TNA.
The Hall of Famer was involved in a major storyline during early 2025, where he hinted at his retirement. However, the angle didn't last long, and he was taken out of his storyline with MJF. He was also a major part of the analytics panel at All In: Texas last Saturday.
AEW recently wished Jeff Jarrett on his birthday on their X/Twitter handle. We at Sportskeeda also send our best wishes to the legend on his 58th birthday.
Jeff Jarrett believes that a WWE veteran must be inducted into the Hall of Fame
X-Pac, a former D-Generation X member, has already been inducted into the Hall of Fame twice. Once for the aforementioned faction and a second time for nWo.
While speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett claimed that X-Pac should also be inducted as a solo act due to the hardships he faced throughout his career.
"When you look at his entry point into the WWF as the 1-2-3 Kid, and the huge upset he had over Razor Ramon... When you kind of think of a trailblazer, somebody who broke the mold, positioned it in a unique way, that 1-2-3 Kid upset can happen anywhere. He battled some demons, like all of us do in life, but he kept rolling. You look at when he showed up on Nitro, that piece of the puzzle in the nWo, named him Syxx... Then, him going back [to WWE], there is a lot of moments that Kid was a part of. So if you know your history, it is absolutely no disrespect to anybody that's currently in the Hall of Fame, but, my gosh, without question," he said.
It will be interesting to see if X-Pac will become a three-time Hall of Famer.
