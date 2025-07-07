"It's a no-brainer" - Jeff Jarrett urges WWE to award 52-year-old star with solo Hall of Fame induction

AEW and WWE veteran Jeff Jarrett believes that the Stamford-based company should induct a 52-year-old legend into the Hall of Fame as a solo performer. The latter is none other than X-Pac, widely regarded as a pioneering in-ring competitor.

Ad

Sean Waltman's pro-wrestling career initially took off in WWE, where he wrestled as the 1-2-3 Kid, before eventually moving to WCW and joining the nWo as Syxx. He returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut later in 1998 and joined the ranks of D-Generation X. For his work and for his contributions to WWE's programming, the promotion inducted X-Pac into its Hall of Fame on two separate occasions - once as a member of DX, and again as a member of the nWo.

Ad

Trending

According to AEW star and veteran Jeff Jarrett, however, Waltman deserves to be in the Hall of Fame as a solo induction. Speaking on his My World podcast recently, The Last Outlaw talked about X-Pac's unique and fast-paced wrestling style, and how it enabled him to stand out as a performer.

I'm going to be way, way biased... It's a no-brainer. You look at the Lightning Kid at a young age, his matches with Jerry Lynn. You can call it the X Division, before X-Division, or Junior Heavyweight, or Flyweight, or however you want to say that. But in his earliest of days, coming on the scene, he was turning heads and making headlines as, truly, a kid. Then, when you look at his entry point into the WWF as the 1-2-3 Kid, and the huge upset he had over Razor Ramon.. When you kind of think of a trailblazer, somebody who broke the mold, positioned it in a unique way, that 1-2-3 Kid upset can happen anywhere."

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Jarrett continued:

He battled some demons, like all of us do in life, but he kept rolling. You look at when he showed up on Nitro, that piece of the puzzle in the nWo, named him Syxx... Then, him going back [to WWE], there is a lot of moments that Kid was a part of. So if you know your history, it is absolutely no disrespect to anybody that's currently in the Hall of Fame, but, my gosh, without question." [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Even outside of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Waltman has plied his trade across several promotions including AAA, GCW, JCW and TNA.

WWE legend Jeff Jarrett's last AEW match

At the start of 2025, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he had signed his final talent contract with AEW, declaring his goal of pursuing the AEW World Championship. This put him at odds with MJF, and eventually with Jon Moxley and his crew The Death Riders. In his last match for the Tony Khan-led company till date, Double J battled Claudio Castagnoli for the right to challenge Mox for his World Title, but unfortunately lost the bout due to The One True King's interference.

Ad

It remains to be seen when the WWE Hall of Famer will compete inside an AEW ring next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!