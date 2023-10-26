"Bet the money is wild" "Don't do it Ric!" - Fans raise their concern as Ric Flair could possibly compete in another match after his AEW arrival

This past week on AEW Dynamite, fans were looking forward to what Tony Khan has planned for Sting as the AEW CEO announced that he would present The Icon with a gift, which turned out to be The Nature Boy Ric Flair. However, fans are worried that Flair will compete in another match after his arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ric Flair made his way to the ring and immediately hugged Sting and called him one of the nicest people he's ever met. The 16-time World Champion also revealed that he will be present at AEW Revolution 2024, where Sting's retirement match takes place.

Flair took to Twitter and wrote that he's looking forward to being alongside Sting in All Elite Wrestling:

However, fans have raised their concerns over Flair possibly competing in another match after his poor performance in last year's match, which some quoted as the worst match of 2022.

"Don't do it Ric!," wrote a fan.

WWE veteran Bully Ray reveals the possible purpose of Ric Flair coming to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about the reason behind Ric Flair joining Sting in All Elite Wrestling.

On the recent episode of Dynamite, AEW CEO Tony Khan presented Sting with a gift in the form of two-time WWE Hall of Famer, The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Bully spoke about Flair's appearance in All Elite Wrestling:

"I am not saying that I definitely want to see it. As a matter of fact, my jury is still out on this one. Do I want to see Ric Flair at Sting's last match? Yes! At the very least, I want to see him ringside. I don't know if he should be in there, I don't know if he needs to be in there. If you ask me my opinion, I would say Ric probably wants to be in there." [6:35-7:08]

