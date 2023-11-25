Beth Phoenix mocks Adam Copeland’s birthday message

Beth Phoenix recently celebrated her 43rd birthday, and her husband, AEW star Adam Copeland, wished her in an interesting fashion.

The Glamazon is a former three-time Women's Champion in WWE. She married Edge in October 2016 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Phoenix celebrated her 43rd birthday on November 24, 2023, and recently took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes, including The Rated R Superstar:

"Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the beautiful birthday wishes, gifts and kind words!! I am so overwhelmed to feel all the love that I barely know where to start. And to @ratedrcope …you sure know how to spoil a girl."

Adam Copeland claims he did not betray WWE to join AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023. The Rated R Superstar recently explained his decision to move to All Elite Wrestling from the Stamford-based promotion.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Copeland claimed that he was not a WWE traitor and revealed that both sides were on great terms:

"You know, it’s interesting. Just in terms of, I guess, how people have like almost a brand allegiance or a team allegiance kind of thing. For me, I knew there was gonna be some fan base in switching companies that [said], ‘Oh, he’s a traitor.’ But, man, nobody’s a traitor. We left on great terms," Adam Copeland said.

The veteran further went into detail to explain that his move to AEW was not a betrayal to WWE:

"For me, I’m doing all I ever wanted to do, and I’m getting a chance to do it again after I was told I would never do it again. I get to do it with my best friend. I get to look at a whole new roster of opponents. That to me is exciting, and to be able to get as excited as I am at 50 years old, why wouldn’t I do that?" [H/T 411Mania]

