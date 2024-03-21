Beth Phoenix reacts after Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Christian Cage's brutal I Quit Match

Former WWE Divas champion Beth Phoenix has seemingly reacted to the brutal encounter between her husband, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), and Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite this week.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were set to square off in an 'I quit' match in their hometown of Toronto. The TNT title was also on the line, as it was expected to be a culmination of the personal feud between the two that has been going on for months.

As expected, the match was insanely brutal, with The Patriarchy also getting involved. Nonetheless, Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic assisted Copeland by evening the odds. At the end of a bloodied encounter, The Rated R Superstar managed to force Christian to say "I Quit" by handcuffing him and using the SPIKED 2x4 weapon.

With his victory, Copeland also became the new TNT champion. Following the brutal encounter between the two veterans, Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, took to her Instagram to seemingly express her reaction to the 'I Quit' match on AEW Dynamite this week by posting a retro picture of Edge & Christian.

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) on whether Beth Phoenix will join him in AEW

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made his blockbuster AEW arrival at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. Although it was great to see him, fans also expected his better half, Beth Phoenix, to join him in the promotion as well.

During the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Copeland answered the following when asked whether Beth would join him in the All Elite promotion:

"I mean any time I get to be around Beth, I love that, I don't know about the foreseeable future, but any time I get to be around her, I love it, obviously. And we've had a blast when we did get to work together. Where she will be instrumental without anyone knowing it, she's my sounding board." (H/T Ringside News)

Considering Copeland's statement, he hasn't denied the possibility of his wife joining him in his new journey. Only time will tell if fans will see the power couple onscreen again.

