Beth Phoenix reacts to Adam 'Edge' Copeland's AEW Dynamite debut

Adam Copeland fka Edge set the wrestling world on fire after he made his AEW debut at WrestleDream on Sunday.

While we are used to seeing him in his in-ring attire, the one thing that has become synonymous with him is his use of tight jeans. He wore those same and made his appearance on Dynamite this week.

That has not gone unnoticed as Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, has taken to Twitter to approve her husband’s fashion choices.

“Love me those tight jeans.👀,” Beth tweeted.

Copeland came to the ring to talk about what his plans for AEW would be like. He then said that he would like to win the AEW World Championship. Adam also name-dropped Samoa Joe, Miro, Jon Moxley etc.

He then called out Christian Cage to talk to him about what transpired on WrestleDream. Cage did come out, and his former tag team partner said that he did what he had to do because he wanted to save Sting. He told Christian that he wanted to form their iconic tag team again.

Christian then took the microphone, hugged him, and told him to “Go F**k yourself.” That left Edge shocked as he saw his best friend walk away. Cage also told the Rated-R Superstar to be prepared to face Luchasaurus next week on Dynamite.

