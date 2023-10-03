Adam Copeland’s (formerly known as Edge) entrance music is one of the most likable wrestling songs of all time. Not only because of its instrumental music but also because of its iconic line at the beginning, 'You think you know me?'

However, during his AEW debut, fans noticed a slight change to the intro. It was no longer, 'You think you know me?' but it changed to 'You think you know him?' There was also a change in the voice.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller, the voice at the beginning is none other than that of Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix. Mueller took to Twitter to share some details about the change and also revealed more information.

“I don't know if this counts as breaking news or whatever, but I was able to confirm with him today that not only is the voice at the beginning of Adam Copeland's AEW entrance music that of Beth Phoenix, but that it was Edge and Beth who recorded the clip themselves,” Mueller shared.

Despite the change, the music was still the same, and the fans lost their collective minds when the iconic tune hit at AEW WrestleDream.

Alter Bridge sent out a tweet congratulating Edge

Adam Copeland retained his WWE theme song and brought it with him to AEW, much to the surprise of the fans.

While the fans were happy with his AEW debut, the makers of his song, the rock band Alter Bridge, also shared the same emotion.

The band’s official Twitter page replied to a video of Copeland’s debut that was posted by the AEW page and said:

“Congrats to our good friend @EdgeRatedR 🤘🏻🤘🏻”

With his theme song firmly in check, Adam will now hope that his in-ring actions also match his iconic entrance. Tony Khan revealed that Copeland will be on Dynamite, where he will share his thoughts on why he chose to sign with AEW.

What do you make of Adam Copeland's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments section below!

