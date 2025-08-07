Beth Phoenix teases coming out of retirement after more than 2 years to face 10-time WWE champion

Beth Phoenix has not been seen inside a squared circle for over two years. However, the wait might finally come to an end after she hinted at coming out of her retirement to target a former multi-time WWE Champion.
The superstar, who is now a top attraction for AEW, is the current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Beth Phoenix is credited as one of the most dominant female superstars in WWE history. She is a multi-time Women's Champion and earned a place in the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.
Furthermore, her last in-ring showdown came at the 2023 Elimination Chamber event. Phoenix teamed up with her real-life husband, Cope, to defeat Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match. In August 2024, The Glamazon revealed that she was a free agent.
On the other hand, Mercedes Mone returned to AEW Dynamite this week and made a statement by taking out one of her challengers, crowned for Forbidden Door, Alex Windsor, at the show. The WWE Hall of Famer took notice and dropped a photo of The CEO on her Instagram, hinting at coming back to wrestling and targeting Mone and her title in AEW.
With Beth Phoenix's husband, Cope, being a top fixture for AEW and The Glamazon in prime physical shape and dropping a major hint, there is a huge possibility of her debut happening in the land of All Elite