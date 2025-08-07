  • home icon
  • Beth Phoenix teases coming out of retirement after more than 2 years to face 10-time WWE champion

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 07, 2025 02:09 GMT
Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer (Image via Beth Phoenix's X)

Beth Phoenix has not been seen inside a squared circle for over two years. However, the wait might finally come to an end after she hinted at coming out of her retirement to target a former multi-time WWE Champion.

The superstar, who is now a top attraction for AEW, is the current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Beth Phoenix is credited as one of the most dominant female superstars in WWE history. She is a multi-time Women's Champion and earned a place in the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

Furthermore, her last in-ring showdown came at the 2023 Elimination Chamber event. Phoenix teamed up with her real-life husband, Cope, to defeat Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match. In August 2024, The Glamazon revealed that she was a free agent.

On the other hand, Mercedes Mone returned to AEW Dynamite this week and made a statement by taking out one of her challengers, crowned for Forbidden Door, Alex Windsor, at the show. The WWE Hall of Famer took notice and dropped a photo of The CEO on her Instagram, hinting at coming back to wrestling and targeting Mone and her title in AEW.

With Beth Phoenix's husband, Cope, being a top fixture for AEW and The Glamazon in prime physical shape and dropping a major hint, there is a huge possibility of her debut happening in the land of All Elite

About the author
N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by N.S Walia
