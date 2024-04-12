"Better come get your wife Mox" - Fans erupt following male AEW star's backstage segment with Renee Paquette

Fans reacted to a top AEW star's backstage segment with Renee Paquette on Dynamite.

Katsuyori Shibata has been making more appearances for AEW in recent weeks. A couple of weeks ago, he came out to save the Blackpool Combat Club. He then found himself in a match against Will Ospreay.

This week on Dynamite, Shibata was set to team with Chris Jericho and Hook against Shane Taylor Promotions. Before the match, Renee Paquette interviewed the team who discussed their strategy for their bout. After both Hook and Jericho walked away, Shibata complimented Renee's necklace using Google Translate.

Expand Tweet

AEW fans quickly erupted following this segment, with many thinking that maybe Shibata is putting the moves on Renee. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Better come get your wife Mox!! Shibata about to steal yo girl," wrote this fan.

"Everyone thinks Mox is gonna be upset, but he seems like the kinda guy to be so secure in his relationship to be like "Hell yeah, I think so too!""a fans posted.

"Well he's not wrong," posted another.

However, one fan thinks that Shibata is just being polite:

"He knows who her husband is, he’s just being polite. Trust me, he doesn’t have a death wish," this fan posted.

Renee Paquette is happy to see PAC back in AEW

PAC's AEW career has been rocky over the years. He started off in impressive fashion and even picked up a win over Kenny Omega a couple of years ago. PAC is a former International Champion. He later formed a trios team with the Lucha Bros. and together they captured the AEW World Trios Championship.

However, after losing the title belt, PAC disappeared from AEW TV for a while. He recently returned and confronted Kazuchika Okada. Since then, he has been feuding with The Elite.

After his return, Renee took to social media to say that she was happy to see PAC back in AEW.

"Yesssss PAC!!!!! So happy to see him back in the ring. The man doesn’t miss a beat."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if PAC will be able to capture the AEW Continental Championship from Kazuchika Okada.

Poll : Do you want to see Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jon Moxley? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion