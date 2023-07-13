"Better than Dominik Mysterio," "Game changer" - Fans go berserk as Tony Khan announces new AEW signing

Fans erupted with excitement as AEW President Tony Khan made a groundbreaking announcement regarding a new signing for the promotion.

The latest addition to the AEW roster is none other than Nick Wayne, son of former WWE Superstar Buddy Wayne. At just 18 years old, Nick is poised to make a significant impact in the world of pro wrestling.

Nick Wayne made his much-anticipated debut on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. His opponent was none other than Swerve Strickland, and this clash marked a rematch from their previous encounter in DEFY a few months ago.

Both athletes brought their A-game, displaying incredible athleticism and skill inside the ring. Despite his valiant efforts, Wayne was unable to secure the victory.

However, the loss did not deter the enthusiasm surrounding Nick Wayne's signing. Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially announce that the third-generation star is an All Elite now. Fans on social media platforms immediately reacted to the news, expressing their excitement and support for the young wrestler.

Many fans lauded the decision, acknowledging that Nick Wayne holds tremendous potential and could be the future of the promotion. Comparisons were also drawn between Wayne and other young talents in the industry, such as Dominik Mysterio. Some fans even claimed that he was better than these wrestlers.

Nick Wayne's arrival in the Jacksonville-based promotion has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among wrestling fans.

NJPW star rejected Tony Khan's offer to join AEW

AEW has been on a roll with its talent acquisitions, but it recently faced a setback in its pursuit of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Great-O-Khan.

Despite having appeared in the promotion before, the United Empire member revealed in an interview with Tokyo Sports that he turned down an offer from Tony Khan to officially join the promotion.

“What do you mean? You, shut up. It was on orders that Aussie Open went to AEW to expand the empire’s territory, as planned. I also got a big offer from Tony Khan, and MJF [asked me to fight], but I turned them down in favor of my invasion of New Japan.”

tokyo-sports.co.jp/articles/-/269… Great-O-Khan: "I too have been offered a huge sum of money by Tony Khan, and MJF has asked me to fight for him, but I declined them in favor of my invasion of New Japan." Great-O-Khan: "I too have been offered a huge sum of money by Tony Khan, and MJF has asked me to fight for him, but I declined them in favor of my invasion of New Japan."tokyo-sports.co.jp/articles/-/269… https://t.co/ww11moq5cb

As All Elite Wrestling continues to solidify its position in the wrestling landscape, it will be interesting to see how their ongoing pursuit of talent unfolds.

