Tony Khan announces massive AEW signing of former WWE Superstar's son 

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Wayne's son has officially signed with AEW. The star in question is an 18-year-old wrestler Nick Wayne.

Tonight on Dynamite, Nick made his official debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion. He wrestled Swerve Strickland. This was their rematch from when the two stars competed in DEFY a few months ago.

Strickland has been hyping the match for a while. Earlier this week, before the 18th birthday of the WWE veteran's son, he shared a picture of a bleeding Nick Wayne, seemingly hinting that would also be his state on his debut match.

Both stars put on a tough fight. The third-generation star had a strong showing. Unfortunately, Wayne was unable to secure the win, and Prince Nana also played a major role in the loss.

Despite losing the match, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the son of former WWE Superstar, Nick Wayne, is an All Elite now.

"Congratulations! What a great debut tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and now it's official: @thenickwayne is All Elite!" Tony Khan tweeted.

It is to be noted that last year at a DEFY wrestling show, Darby Allin showed up to offer Nick Wayne an opportunity to wrestle in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

