Swerve Strickland shares a graphic photo ahead of former WWE Superstar's son's AEW debut

Swerve Strickland shared a gory picture ahead of a former WWE Superstar's son's AEW debut. The debutant in question is the 18-year-old wrestler Nick Wayne, the son of Buddy Wayne.

The Seattle-born wrestler has made a name for himself in the independent scene. He has also captured a few championships throughout his career. He is a former DEFY World Champion and one-half of the GCW Tag Team Champions.

Today (July 10) is Nick Wayne's birthday. In light of him turning 18, the former WWE NXT North American Champion shared a picture from their match back in DEFY wrestling earlier this year. The image featured a bleeding Wayne.

He and Strickland will have their rematch this upcoming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. This will also mark the former DEFY World Champion's debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"18," Swerve Strickland tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Last week on Dynamite, Darby Allin introduced Nick Wayne to All Elite Wrestling in a special video package. He opened up about Wayne's father, former WWE Superstar Buddy Wayne. He also hyped up the arrival of the 18-year-old to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It is to be noted that the former TNT Champion was the one to offer Nick Wayne his AEW contract. He showed up on DEFY to provide him with the contract about a year ago.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes AEW has dropped the ball on Swerve Strickland

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland teamed up with his rival Keith Lee in the quarter-finals of the Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. They wrestled Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy.

The former WWE Superstars suffered defeat, and thus, Allin and Cassidy advanced to the semi-finals.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran reviewed the aforementioned match. Cornette believed that Tony Khan and the Jacksonville-based promotion had botched the booking of Swerve Strickland.

"Pockets [Orange Cassidy] is in the first match and this week they're sacrificing Swerve, Swerve Strickland. Who - he's got something, there somewhere. It's probably done now. Swerve could have been something [...] because he's not rotten, but it's all over now," Jim Cornette said.

Recently, it was reported by Fightful Select that there are plans to have Strickland wrestle Keith Lee in a one-on-one match.

What are your thoughts on the 32-year-old star's AEW run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

