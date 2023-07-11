Potential update on former WWE stars finally facing each other in AEW - Reports

It is being reported that there are plans for former WWE Superstars to wrestle each other in AEW. The stars in question are Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee.

The former WWE Superstars formed a tag team early in their AEW careers. The duo went on to become the top tag team in the division. They defeated The Young Bucks and Team Taz to capture the belts. However, their title run didn't last long as their 70-day reign came to an end by The Acclaimed.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there are plans to have both the stars wrestle each other in a one-on-one match for the first time on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Losing the titles caused a ripple between the two stars. In December of 2022, during the special AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash episode, popular hip-hop artist Rick Ross showed up to ensure the two former WWE Superstars settled their differences.

However, things did not go as planned, and finally, Strickland turned on the Limitless One. The former WWE NXT North American Champion formed a faction named The Mogul Affiliates. The team included Parker Boudreaux and Trench.

After taking out Keith Lee, the Mogul Affiliates joined forces with Prince Nana and his faction, The Embassy.

It is to be noted that while Boudreaux is listed under The Mogul Affiliates faction on the AEW roster page, he has not shown up on television since the merger. On the other hand, Trench was removed from the Jacksonville-based promotion's website, seemingly hinting at his departure from the company.

The two former WWE Superstars teamed up once again after over six months

As mentioned earlier, the WWE Superstars had not teamed up since the tag team split up back in December.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland was forced to team up with Keith Lee as they again became tag team partners for the Blind tag team Eliminator tournament. They wrestled in the quarter-final match against the team of Darby Allin and 'Freshly Squeezed' Orange Cassidy.

Despite the former AEW World Tag Team Champions having good chemistry with each other, they could not capitalize. Allin and Cassidy picked up the win and advanced to the semi-finals.

