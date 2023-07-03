AEW star removed from roster page, surprising exit on the cards?

The AEW roster has seemingly grown a bit smaller, and the promotion may have quietly let go of Mogul Affiliates star Trench.

Trench debuted in AEW in December 2022, alongside Swerve Strickland and Parker Bordeaux. Fans were initially puzzled by his particular look, as the star is covered in tattoos. Despite this, many were interested to see him compete in the ring, however after a few appearances, fans online turned against him.

According to some keen-eyed fans, Trench has been removed from the official AEW roster list on their website. It's currently unclear whether this is temporary due to the star being taken away to continue his training or if he was simply quietly released.

Despite both Trench and Boudreaux's absences, Swerve Strickland continues to actively compete and has surprisingly been paired with his old tag team partner and rival, Keith Lee. The former friends are set to take on Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin during this week's episode of Dynamite.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW reportedly had no creative plans for both Parker Boudreaux and Trench

A Fightful Select report not too long ago claimed that both men were simultaneously out due to undisclosed injuries. Even now, it's still unclear where and when exactly the men were hurt, but that was originally what was believed to be the reason for their absence.

In a following June report from Fightful Select, it was now alleged that their joint absence is not only due to their injuries but also because there are no "immediate creative plans" for the two athletes.

With Trench's removal from the roster page, it could only be assumed that his contract was never long-term. However, Strickland was notably positive about using the two men and changing their fan perception in time, especially in Parker's case, as he wanted to help the star break free from comparisons to Brock Lesnar.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes