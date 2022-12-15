"Better than I thought she was gonna be" - Teddy Long recalls first impression of top AEW star following failed WWE tryout (Exclusive) 

Former WWE SmackDown general manager Teddy Long recently spoke about his first impression of AEW's Jade Cargill during her Performance Center tryout.

Cargill debuted for AEW in 2020 before wrestling her first match in 2021. This came after she had a tryout at the Performance Center in 2019. She teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, securing a big win for her team.

Since then, Jade Cargill has been undefeated in the company and is the current TBS Champion. She was recently spotted with Naomi. Speaking to Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, Teddy Long said:

"My thing is this, I love both of them [Naomi]. They've certainly been a great asset to the business and whichever move they made, congratulations to them. And Jade Cargill, I had a chance to be her trainer when I was affiliated with the school, face-to-face. So she's just phenomenal man and she's really come out and really been better than I thought she was gonna be. So I mean Naomi, don't get me wrong, she'd fit right in there but hopefully WWE sees and they don't wanna lose her." (3:55 - 4:25)

Teddy Long commented on Sasha Banks and Naomi's futures in WWE

Teddy Long had a lot of praise for Sasha Banks and Naomi. He called the former Women's Tag Team Champions 'great talent' before saying anything could happen in wrestling.

"You never know what's going on in this business here. You know what I mean but for Naomi to show up with Jade Cargill that, I mean, that kind of says something but I would certainly hope that her and Sasha Banks work something out with WWE over there because both of those girls are great talent, they're great performers in the ring and me myself I think they'd be losing two great women. If they left the company and went, like I said in this business you never know what's going on."

Tony Khan has bolstered the AEW women's division in 2022 by signing notable names like Saraya and Toni Storm. The latter was the women's champion of the company up until recently.

If Sasha Banks and Naomi were to leave WWE for AEW, it would be a massive coup for Tony Khan. The Boss could be Saraya's mystery partner next month on Dynamite, but that is mere speculation at the moment.

