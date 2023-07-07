AEW
  • "Beyond happy to see my favorite wrestler" – Fans thrilled as injured AEW star finally returns to Tony Khan's company after 15 months

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jul 07, 2023 16:16 IST
Leyla Hirsch AEW
AEW fans were surprised and excited upon star’s return to the women’s division.

An AEW star made her return to action after over 15 months of absence on this week's episode of ROH and fans seem excited and glad to see her back after a long time out. The star in question is none other than Leyla Hirsch.

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch had become a vital part of the company's women's division upon her arrival. She was signed by the Jacksonville-based promotion back in March 2021. However, Hirsch has been out of action since last year after sustaining an injury.

The Legit Shooter finally made her anticipated return on the latest ROH tapings. On the latest episode of Honor Club, Maria Kanellis introduced Leyla to team up with Matt Taven and Mike Benett in the mixed trio's main event match.

.@LegitLeyla is back in action!Since @MariaLKanellis isn't medically cleared to wrestle. The legit shooter teams up with The Kingdom @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett in your main event tonight!Watch #ROH #HonorClub every Thursday! https://t.co/Qw4xWfvBhS

Fans in attendance were happy to see Hirsch back, as they welcomed her with positive reactions. Moreover, fans on Twitter expressed their joy regarding the return of The Legit Shooter after a long time as well.

Here's what Wrestling Twitter had to say:

@ringofhonor @LegitLeyla @MariaLKanellis @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett Yess she back let's go woo. Welcome back leyla I miss her wooo so excited woo.
@ringofhonor @LegitLeyla @MariaLKanellis @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett I'm beyond happy to see my most favorite wrestler, not only back in the ring after a lengthy injury, but to show up in ROH, a perfect fit for Leyla Hirsch. The only thing that would make me happier is if ROH makes a women's pure championship, because Leyla would be unstoppable.
@ringofhonor @LegitLeyla @MariaLKanellis @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett Typical Maria, but a great replacement. Welcome back, Leyla!
@ringofhonor @LegitLeyla @MariaLKanellis @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett Deserved a Dynamite return.
@ringofhonor @LegitLeyla @MariaLKanellis @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett Next step Leyla and statlander in a feud for the tbs title, picking up where they left off

What kept Leyla Hirsch off AEW TV for so long?

Leyla Hirsch has been signed with AEW for a few years now. She began her journey with the company wrestling on Dark and Dark: Elevation during the Pandemic era.

After becoming a full-time member of Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division, she had been in notable feuds with some prominent names such as Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, and more.

youtube-cover

However, just when she was at the top of her game, Hirsch, unfortunately, sustained an ACL injury. The injury occurred during her last match on AEW Dark: Elevation last year against Christina Marie. Furthermore, the injury turned out to be so dreadful that she was kept out of action for more than a year.

Meanwhile, the present brings good news as she is back in action being medically cleared to wrestle now. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for The Legit Shooter following her comeback.

Edited by Viraj Vaz
