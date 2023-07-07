An AEW star made her return to action after over 15 months of absence on this week's episode of ROH and fans seem excited and glad to see her back after a long time out. The star in question is none other than Leyla Hirsch.

"Legit" Leyla Hirsch had become a vital part of the company's women's division upon her arrival. She was signed by the Jacksonville-based promotion back in March 2021. However, Hirsch has been out of action since last year after sustaining an injury.

The Legit Shooter finally made her anticipated return on the latest ROH tapings. On the latest episode of Honor Club, Maria Kanellis introduced Leyla to team up with Matt Taven and Mike Benett in the mixed trio's main event match.

Fans in attendance were happy to see Hirsch back, as they welcomed her with positive reactions. Moreover, fans on Twitter expressed their joy regarding the return of The Legit Shooter after a long time as well.

Here's what Wrestling Twitter had to say:

Jeremy Williams 🐯☯️ @Metalyger @ringofhonor @LegitLeyla @MariaLKanellis @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett I'm beyond happy to see my most favorite wrestler, not only back in the ring after a lengthy injury, but to show up in ROH, a perfect fit for Leyla Hirsch. The only thing that would make me happier is if ROH makes a women's pure championship, because Leyla would be unstoppable. @ringofhonor @LegitLeyla @MariaLKanellis @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett I'm beyond happy to see my most favorite wrestler, not only back in the ring after a lengthy injury, but to show up in ROH, a perfect fit for Leyla Hirsch. The only thing that would make me happier is if ROH makes a women's pure championship, because Leyla would be unstoppable.

What kept Leyla Hirsch off AEW TV for so long?

Leyla Hirsch has been signed with AEW for a few years now. She began her journey with the company wrestling on Dark and Dark: Elevation during the Pandemic era.

After becoming a full-time member of Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division, she had been in notable feuds with some prominent names such as Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, and more.

However, just when she was at the top of her game, Hirsch, unfortunately, sustained an ACL injury. The injury occurred during her last match on AEW Dark: Elevation last year against Christina Marie. Furthermore, the injury turned out to be so dreadful that she was kept out of action for more than a year.

Meanwhile, the present brings good news as she is back in action being medically cleared to wrestle now. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for The Legit Shooter following her comeback.

