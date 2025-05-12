"Beyond petty at this point," "Papa H is terrified" - AEW fans erupt in anger as WWE reportedly eyes All In weekend for another major event

AEW is setting up the pieces for a big summer season, with All In Texas being the company's most important event. Unfortunately, WWE may be working to draw attention away from its rival promotion by hosting a second event that weekend, and fans aren't happy about it.
WWE has ramped up its counter-booking over the last year and often hosts events on unusual weekends to compete with AEW. In fact, the sports entertainment juggernaut seems committed to countering every single All Elite pay-per-view—either with a house show, a quarterly event, or a premium live event of its own.
AEW All In Texas will take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. WWE has already booked an edition of Saturday Night's Main Event against the pay-per-view, and recent reports have revealed plans for a revival of the all-women's Evolution event on that same weekend.
Fans reacted with anger at this news. Taking to X/Twitter, they vented their frustration over WWE's constant counter-booking, mocking the Stamford-based company and its creative head, Triple H:
"Papa H is terrified," wrote one fan.
Fans on X also pointed to past comments from WWE executives who claimed that All Elite Wrestling wasn't their competition:
"WWE is so scared of AEW," a fan wrote.
Another reasoned that WWE wouldn't be trying so hard to counter-book Tony Khan's promotion if it wasn't proper competition:
"If WWE didn't see AEW as a threat they wouldn't counter program them"
Others saw the move as petty and called out the sports entertainment juggernaut:
"Beyond petty at this point."
AEW All In Texas main event is a closely guarded secret
Due to WWE's counter-booking, All Elite Wrestling has been forced to keep its pay-per-view dates and locations under wraps for longer. Now, the promotion seems to be closely guarding the details of its major events as well.
Fans are expecting two huge title matches at All In Texas, with the winners of the Owen Hart Cup challenging for their respective World Championships. As of now, Will Ospreay is set to meet Hangman Adam Page in the finals at Double or Nothing on May 25, while Mercedes Mone takes on Jamie Hayter.
It's not easy to guess which of these competitors will make it to All In, and it's also uncertain whether Jon Moxley will still be the World Champion then. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there aren't many in the company who know that answer, as it's being closely guarded.
This year's All In will be the young promotion's first stadium show in the United States. Whether WWE is able to draw attention away from the event with its own shows remains to be seen.