"Beyond petty at this point," "Papa H is terrified" - AEW fans erupt in anger as WWE reportedly eyes All In weekend for another major event

AEW is setting up the pieces for a big summer season, with All In Texas being the company's most important event. Unfortunately, WWE may be working to draw attention away from its rival promotion by hosting a second event that weekend, and fans aren't happy about it.

Ad

WWE has ramped up its counter-booking over the last year and often hosts events on unusual weekends to compete with AEW. In fact, the sports entertainment juggernaut seems committed to countering every single All Elite pay-per-view—either with a house show, a quarterly event, or a premium live event of its own.

AEW All In Texas will take place on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. WWE has already booked an edition of Saturday Night's Main Event against the pay-per-view, and recent reports have revealed plans for a revival of the all-women's Evolution event on that same weekend.

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted with anger at this news. Taking to X/Twitter, they vented their frustration over WWE's constant counter-booking, mocking the Stamford-based company and its creative head, Triple H:

"Papa H is terrified," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans on X also pointed to past comments from WWE executives who claimed that All Elite Wrestling wasn't their competition:

"WWE is so scared of AEW," a fan wrote.

Another reasoned that WWE wouldn't be trying so hard to counter-book Tony Khan's promotion if it wasn't proper competition:

"If WWE didn't see AEW as a threat they wouldn't counter program them"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others saw the move as petty and called out the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"Beyond petty at this point."

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW All In Texas main event is a closely guarded secret

Due to WWE's counter-booking, All Elite Wrestling has been forced to keep its pay-per-view dates and locations under wraps for longer. Now, the promotion seems to be closely guarding the details of its major events as well.

Fans are expecting two huge title matches at All In Texas, with the winners of the Owen Hart Cup challenging for their respective World Championships. As of now, Will Ospreay is set to meet Hangman Adam Page in the finals at Double or Nothing on May 25, while Mercedes Mone takes on Jamie Hayter.

Ad

It's not easy to guess which of these competitors will make it to All In, and it's also uncertain whether Jon Moxley will still be the World Champion then. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, there aren't many in the company who know that answer, as it's being closely guarded.

This year's All In will be the young promotion's first stadium show in the United States. Whether WWE is able to draw attention away from the event with its own shows remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More