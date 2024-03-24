"Bianca arm is bigger than Adam Cole whole body" - Viral post comparing the WWE and AEW stars leaves fans dumbfounded

A viral post comparing Bianca Belair and Adam Cole left fans dumbfounded.

Bianca Belair and Adam Cole are two of the most popular stars in pro wrestling. While The EST of WWE has been setting the stage on fire during her time with the promotion, Cole hasn't been far behind in AEW either.

Belair is known for her raw strength, athleticism, and physique. She is able to perform incredible feats of strength and may be one of the strongest women in WWE. Adam Cole on the other hand is not known for his strength or physique. Cole's biggest flaw possibly has been his small stature. Unlike Belair, Cole has been injured often since making his AEW debut.

In a viral post on social media, the AEW star and Bianca Belair were compared with each other for their physical attributes.

Utterly shocked by the comparison, fans quickly took to social media to let their feelings be known. Check out some of the fan reactions below:

This fan thought Cole's photo was fake.

One fan suggested that Cole should stop focusing on video games and focus more on lifting weights.

Swerve Strickland takes a shot at Adam Cole

Swerve Strickland is one of AEW's top stars and has risen to prominence over the past few months. Strickland is currently in pursuit of the AEW World Championship and recently had a run-in with Cole who also has similar title ambitions.

During their exchange on AEW Dynamite, Swerve took a shot at Cole by referencing his real-life relationship with Britt Baker.

"As a matter of fact, if you need new clients, I got Britt Baker's second phone number in my pocket right here," Strickland said to Cole on AEW Dynamite. [2:21-2:27]

Although Cole is currently injured, he has made sporadic appearances on AEW television in a wheelchair to cut promos. He even ordered Wardlow to win the AEW World Championship so that it can be handed to him when he has recovered.

