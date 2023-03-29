"Bidding war of 2023", "Here comes Tony [Khan]" - WWE star's contract expiry after WrestleMania 39 sends AEW fans into a frenzy

Wrestling fans were buzzing on social media after the news that Logan Paul's WWE contract will be up after WrestleMania 39.

Paul, who signed a multi-match deal with WWE in June 2022, has since competed at SummerSlam 2022, Crown Jewel, and the Men's Royal Rumble. He is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, but what happens after that is uncertain. He made his in-ring debut for the company at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul addressed his contract situation, stating that his deal is up after WrestleMania 39. The news has led many fans to wonder if Paul will make the switch to AEW, which has been gaining momentum in recent years as a serious competitor to WWE.

Logan Paul has made no secret of his interest in wrestling, and his appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment has certainly helped to raise his profile among fans of the sport.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Logan Paul in the world of wrestling.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul talks about his upcoming WrestleMania match

Logan Paul is gearing up for his first-time-ever singles match against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, Paul expressed his excitement about the creative opportunities that he gets and his determination to put on a memorable performance.

"I've gotta go bigger, dude. I gotta do better than my last performance, which is getting harder and harder to do each time. This is where WWE is fun bro, it's a canvas. They're so creative. I can come up with anything, you know what I'm saying? It works really well for the type of creator, and entertainer I am." [12:07 - 12:30]

With just days to go until the big event, fans have been speculating whether Paul will be able to secure a victory over multi-time champion Seth Rollins on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

