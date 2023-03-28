“I gotta do better” - Logan Paul gets honest about upcoming WrestleMania match

WrestleMania 39 is just a few days away and superstars are getting ready for the biggest event of the year at the SoFi Stadium in California. Logan Paul recently became honest about his upcoming Mania match against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

Last year, Logan Paul became a regular feature in WWE's programming as he made more appearances for the company. The highlight of his career has been a showdown against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel 2022.

However, the Maverick was not able to win the big one. Speaking on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, Paul opened up about his upcoming first-time-ever singles match against The Visionary and gave his honest opinion about the bout set to happen at WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"I've gotta go bigger, dude. I gotta do better than my last performance, which is getting harder and harder to do each time. This is where WWE is fun bro, it's a canvas. They're so creative. I can come up with anything, you know what I'm saying? It works really well for the type of creator, and entertainer I am." (From 12:07 to 12:30)

It will be interesting to see if Logan is able to get a victory over Rollins at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Logan Paul is currently undefeated at WrestleMania

In 2021, Logan Paul made his first appearance for WWE as he was invited by Sami Zayn during his rivalry with Kevin Owens. Unfortunately, Paul was hit with a stunner by Owens at WrestleMania 37.

Later, the Maverick returned to the company for a one-off with Happy Corbin. Last year, Paul returned to WWE as The Miz's surprise tag team partner to take on The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

After winning the match, the A-Lister turned on the Maverick, which led to their match at WWE SummerSlam 2022. Logan Paul also challenged Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. However, was unsuccessful in his feat. In less than a week, Logan Paul will go one-on-one against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Currently, Paul has one win at the event which still makes him undefeated at the Showcase of the Immortals. It will be interesting to see if the Maverick remains undefeated or if Rollins breaks his losing streak at the event.

What are your thoughts on Logan Paul's run? Sound off in the comment section below.

