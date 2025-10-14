Big announcement on Jon Moxley's future outside AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 14, 2025 08:34 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley will wrestle outside AEW (Source-Marina Shafir on X)

The former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has been announced for a major match outside Tony Khan's promotion. The match is set to take place after the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view.

Ad

While Jon Moxley has been one of the top stars in AEW since the inception of the promotion in 2019, he has also made his name on the Japanese pro wrestling scene as well as the indies. However, Moxley has not performed on any indie wrestling promotions for more than a year while being the leader of the Death Riders faction.

Nevertheless, The Purveyor of Violence is finally set to make his return to the independent wrestling scene after quite a while. It was recently announced that Moxley will square off against Royce Isaacs at the upcoming DEFY Wonder Ballroom wrestling event in October 2024. The official X handle of the promotion made the following announcement:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The Death Rider returns. Jon Moxley vs Royce Isaacs — Portland, Oct 24. 🎟 http://defywrestling.com #DEFYWrestling #WRAITH #matchdropmonday"

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Aside from his return to the indies after over a year, Moxley will also be making his return to the DEFY wrestling promotion after more than two years. He last competed in the same promotion back in July 2023 in a match against Artemis Spencer.

Jon Moxley is set for an 'I Quit' match this weekend

The feud between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin has been going on for over a year. The two went through a hellacious coffin match at All Out 2025, where Moxley secured the win. However, the animosity is not over yet, as Darby challenged Moxley for an 'I Quit' match recently, and it is set to take place at WrestleDream 2025 this Saturday.

Ad

Speaking to The Sportster recently, Darby Allin revealed that he has been training hard for the 'I Quit' match:

"I've been training for this 'I Quit' match. I've been putting myself through hell. I've been training with my brother," Darby said.

It remains to be seen who ends up saying the words 'I Quit' this Saturday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications