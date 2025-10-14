Big announcement on Jon Moxley's future outside AEW

The former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has been announced for a major match outside Tony Khan's promotion. The match is set to take place after the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view.While Jon Moxley has been one of the top stars in AEW since the inception of the promotion in 2019, he has also made his name on the Japanese pro wrestling scene as well as the indies. However, Moxley has not performed on any indie wrestling promotions for more than a year while being the leader of the Death Riders faction.Nevertheless, The Purveyor of Violence is finally set to make his return to the independent wrestling scene after quite a while. It was recently announced that Moxley will square off against Royce Isaacs at the upcoming DEFY Wonder Ballroom wrestling event in October 2024. The official X handle of the promotion made the following announcement:&quot;The Death Rider returns. Jon Moxley vs Royce Isaacs — Portland, Oct 24. 🎟 http://defywrestling.com #DEFYWrestling #WRAITH #matchdropmonday&quot;Aside from his return to the indies after over a year, Moxley will also be making his return to the DEFY wrestling promotion after more than two years. He last competed in the same promotion back in July 2023 in a match against Artemis Spencer.Jon Moxley is set for an 'I Quit' match this weekendThe feud between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin has been going on for over a year. The two went through a hellacious coffin match at All Out 2025, where Moxley secured the win. However, the animosity is not over yet, as Darby challenged Moxley for an 'I Quit' match recently, and it is set to take place at WrestleDream 2025 this Saturday.Speaking to The Sportster recently, Darby Allin revealed that he has been training hard for the 'I Quit' match:&quot;I've been training for this 'I Quit' match. I've been putting myself through hell. I've been training with my brother,&quot; Darby said.It remains to be seen who ends up saying the words 'I Quit' this Saturday.