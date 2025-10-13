AEW star Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) receives a massive threat

At WrestleDream 2025, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is going to lock horns with Darby Allin in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match. Fans are expecting this showdown to be a masterpiece in professional wrestling. Jon Moxley recently had an interaction with The Sportster's Adam Barnard. In this conversation, the former Dean Ambrose said that he is going to make The Daredevil say the words &quot;I Quit&quot; in their upcoming match. Interestingly, the former TNT Champion responded to Moxley's comments with a huge threat. &quot;I've been training for this 'I Quit' match. I've been putting myself through hell. I've been training with my brother. This is what's going to happen to Jon Moxley on October 18th,&quot; said Allin. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Invisible Man then struck someone in his vicinity on his back. Barnard was impressed by the 32-year-old's strength and confidence. Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin at WrestleDream has the potential to blow the roof off. Tony Khan has booked this rivalry well, and hopefully, the two wrestlers will battle many more times in AEW. AEW WrestleDream match card Eight matches have been announced for AEW WrestleDream 2025, with four of them being title matches. Here is the lineup for the entire show: Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita - World Tag Team Championship&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - World Championship matchDarby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - &quot;I Quit&quot; matchJurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks - $500K Tag team matchKyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - TNT Championship matchKris Statlander (c) vs. &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm - Women's World Championship matchJamie Hayter vs. Thekla The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)WrestleDream 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.