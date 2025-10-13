  • home icon
  AEW star Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) receives a massive threat

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:14 GMT

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 13, 2025 11:14 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former WWE star. (Image via AEW Facebook)
Jon Moxley is a former WWE star. (Image via AEW Facebook)

At WrestleDream 2025, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is going to lock horns with Darby Allin in an "I Quit" match. Fans are expecting this showdown to be a masterpiece in professional wrestling.

Jon Moxley recently had an interaction with The Sportster's Adam Barnard. In this conversation, the former Dean Ambrose said that he is going to make The Daredevil say the words "I Quit" in their upcoming match. Interestingly, the former TNT Champion responded to Moxley's comments with a huge threat.

"I've been training for this 'I Quit' match. I've been putting myself through hell. I've been training with my brother. This is what's going to happen to Jon Moxley on October 18th," said Allin.
The Invisible Man then struck someone in his vicinity on his back. Barnard was impressed by the 32-year-old's strength and confidence.

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin at WrestleDream has the potential to blow the roof off. Tony Khan has booked this rivalry well, and hopefully, the two wrestlers will battle many more times in AEW.

AEW WrestleDream match card

Eight matches have been announced for AEW WrestleDream 2025, with four of them being title matches.

Here is the lineup for the entire show:

  • Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita - World Tag Team Championship
  • "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - World Championship match
  • Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - "I Quit" match
  • Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks - $500K Tag team match
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - TNT Championship match
  • Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm - Women's World Championship match
  • Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
  • The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

WrestleDream 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Debangshu Nath

