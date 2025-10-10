3 top AEW stars who may miss WrestleDream 2025

AEW is set to host WrestleDream 2025 on October 18 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Tony Khan has already booked some big matches for the PPV. The most highly anticipated match is the I Quit Match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. Hangman Page will also defend the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe, while Kris Statlander will face off against Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. The Jacksonville-based promotion has announced six matches for the PPV so far. However, some major names are missing from the match card. Here are three AEW stars who might miss WrestleDream 2025.#3. AndradeAfter his shocking exit from WWE, Andrade returned to AEW on the 1st October episode of Dynamite and attacked Kenny Omega. Following this, he aligned himself with The Don Callis Family. While he hasn't competed inside Tony Khan's promotion since his return, he has competed outside the company and even won The Crash Heavyweight Title.It looked like Kenny Omega was going to be Andrade's first opponent since the latter's return to the company, and many fans expected this match to take place at WrestleDream 2025. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.It was recently reported that the former WWE star is set to compete for the WWC Universal Title the same night as WrestleDream in Puerto Rico. Therefore, his match against Kenny Omega won't take place during WrestleDream. So, El Idolo will sit out this PPV.#2. Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone has been on top of the world ever since she joined AEW. She won the TBS Championship and has gone on a title-collecting spree across various promotions. She currently holds a total of nine titles and is set to compete in a few more title matches this year.However, Tony Khan has focused on building The CEO into a legit threat by having her beat everyone that there is no one left to challenge her. The CEO will be defending the CMLL Title against Persephone the night before WrestleDream. Therefore, she could miss the show. Additionally, it was recently reported that there is no clear sign for a direction for the TBS Champion.#1. MJF might miss AEW WrestleDream 2025MJF is undoubtedly AEW's biggest homegrown talent. He has become a major star in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His skills on the mic and in the ring are impeccable. Therefore, he is starting to get opportunities outside the company.MJF is currently taking time off from All Elite Wrestling to film for Violent Night 2, which is set to release in theatres in December 2026. Therefore, the Salt of the Earth is most likely to miss WrestleDream 2025.It will be interesting to see if any more matches will get added to WrestleDream 2025.