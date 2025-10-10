  • home icon
Unfortunate update on Mercedes Mone's status for AEW Wrestledream [Reports]

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 10, 2025 16:15 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image via Mone's Instagram & allelitewrestling.com]

Mercedes Mone is inarguably one of the biggest stars in All Elite Wrestling. The company has been putting its utmost trust in her by giving her significant limelight since her entry. However, a recent report suggests that Tony Khan has no serious plans for The CEO for their next pay-per-view.

Mone has been regularly appearing on AEW Dynamite shows. Recently, she defended her AEW TBS Championship against Lacey Lane on Dynamite's 6th anniversary episode. The CEO managed to defeat Lane, and now she is the champion for over 500 days. Despite all this success, All Elite Wrestling seems to have no clear direction for the 33-year-old.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mercedes is not planned to compete at WrestleDream later this month. Moreover, there seems to be no clear direction for the AEW TBS Champion's future in the company. Besides, Meltzer believes that the former WWE star is likely to have 11 titles by the time AEW reaches WrestleDream.

Nonetheless, The CEO is set to defend her CMLL World Women's Championship against Presephone at the CMLL Arena Mexico event on October 17, a day before WrestleDream.

Mercedes Mone set to compete for multiple title matches in the coming days

Mercedes Mone has been basking in her glory with nine titles in her collection. She has been on a quest to capture as many titles as she can in the coming years. This month, The CEO is scheduled to compete in multiple championship matches against top performers around the world.

On October 10, the former WWE star will face Aliss Ink for the Bodyslam Women's Title. Later on October 19, Mone will compete for the WPW Women's Championship against the champion Jody Threat at the Rumble in the Burt event.

As of now, Mercedes Mone is the clear favorite to win all her title matches to add more championships to her collection. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for her from here on.

