Blockbuster announcement regarding AEW star Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been basking in her glory as the AEW TBS Champion as of late. She is on a generational quest to collect belts in professional wrestling, and currently, she holds nine titles in all of wrestling. Now she is set to compete for another championship, as per a recent announcement.The CEO has captured the championship by competing in promotions like RevPro, EWA, NJPW, and CMLL. Apart from that, she has been the AEW TBS Champion for almost 500 days. A few weeks ago, Mone revealed that her goal is to surpass Ultimo Dragon's legacy from 1996, where he captured ten different titles in pro-wrestling. It seems like the former WWE star is closer than ever to fulfilling her dream.In a recent X post of the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling, it was announced that Mercedes Mone will challenge Jody Threat for the WPW Women's Championship at Rumble in the Burt event. The show is set to take place at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Sunday, October 19.The promotion has been advertising it around Mone's quest for the 10th title in the collection. With that said, it will be interesting to see whether The CEO can capture the WPW Women's Title by defeating Threat later this month.Mercedes Mone issues a challenge ahead of next week's AEW DynamiteNext week's episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the iconic Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The company has been advertising Mercedes Mone in the front and center of the show. Ahead of the big event, The CEO has issued a stern challenge to the stars from Florida.During this week’s episode of Dynamite, Mone announced that she intends to defend her TBS Championship next week against someone from Florida. She later reiterated the same message on X, clarifying that her open challenge is exclusively for wrestlers from Florida.&quot;Any local Floridians want to wrestle me next week? @dailysplace @AEW 🤑🤑🤑&quot; she wroteCheck out her X post below:Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnadoLINKAny local Floridians want to wrestle me next week? @dailysplace @AEW 🤑🤑🤑Fans have been speculating about several names who could be The CEO's opponent at Daily's Place next week. Only time will tell who will step up against the former WWE star for the AEW TBS Title at the heart of AEW.