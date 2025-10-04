  • home icon
Former WWE star to debut in AEW and immediately dethrone Mercedes Mone on Dynamite? Possibility explored

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:05 GMT
TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (Image via her X/@MercedesVarnado)
TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (Image via her X/@MercedesVarnado)

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been on a roll since joining the All Elite promotion back in March 2024. Shortly after joining the promotion, Mone became the TBS Champion in the company and has continued to hold the title to date. She's been the champion for 495 days now and is only mere days behind Jade Cargill's record reign with the belt, which lasted 508 days.

However, before she can conquer Cargill's reign, she is set to defend her title at next week's Title Tuesday in Jacksonville, Florida. The CEO announced that she would defend her title against a Florida native. Former WWE superstar Dakota Kai is currently living in Florida and could be the one to step up against the CEO.

She recently hinted that she may be making a return to wrestling, after being released from the Stamford-based promotion in May 2025. Kai is an established wrestler who would add immediate star power to the women's division in AEW and would be a welcome addition to the roster.

The 37-year-old has a wealth of experience, having made her debut in 2007, and would be a solid and credible choice to dethrone Mone. She is a huge favorite amongst the fans and would draw an incredible reaction from the fans if she dethrones Mercedes Mone.

However, this is mere speculation at this point, considering neither party has made any comments about Dakota Kai joining AEW.

Mercedes Mone sets her sights on new AEW titles

Nine-belt Mone currently holds a multitude of championships across various promotions, including All Elite Wrestling. It seems like she's gunning for another title in Tony Khan's promotion and has set her sights on the recently introduced AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships.

Ever since the titles were introduced on the Dynamite following All Out, Mone has been active on Twitter [X] and making her presence known as a challenger for the titles. Several stars have reached out to her on social media and offered to partner with the CEO as well, and it seems like a matter of time before Mercedes becomes 10-belt Mone.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
